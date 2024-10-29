Ford Mustang Cobra R Vs Terminator: How Do The Engines Compare?

In the world of limited edition Ford Mustangs, along with Shelby, terms like SVT and Cobra garner a lot of attention. Combine SVT and Cobra in the same sentence and Mustang people really start listening. Ford has produced a number of SVT Mustang Cobras over the years, but few have been as special as the Cobra R models, or the affectionately nicknamed Cobra Terminator.

According to the 50 Years of Mustang Milestones timeline, Ford introduced its first SVT Mustang Cobra R in 1993 with a planned production run of 107 units that sold out before production even started. The first Cobra R had a 5.0L V8 rated at 235 horsepower. The Mustang Cobra R made another appearance in 1995 with a limited production run of 250 units powered by a familiar 351-cubic-inch V8 rated at 300 horsepower.

The most powerful version of the SVT Mustang Cobra R came in 2000 with another limited-production run of 300 units. With a 5.4L V8 under the hood, the 2000 SVT MustangCobra R was rated at 385 horsepower. Before we move on, keep in mind the SVT Mustang Cobra R engines were all naturally aspirated, no turbos or superchargers were applied to any of them.

Ford produced nearly 20,000 SVT Mustang Cobras from 2003 to 2004. During the SN95 Mustang design phase, the version dubbed "Arnold Schwarzenegger" was chosen for production, leading to the 2003-2004 SVT Cobra's Terminator nickname. The Terminator Mustang was powered by a 390-horsepower supercharged 4.6L V8.