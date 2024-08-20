How Much HP Does The Terminator Mustang Have And What Makes It So Special?

"I'll be back," — a timeless movie quote that would go on to define the blockbuster legacy of "The Terminator" (1984) as well as the many sequels that followed. Interestingly, this same phrase could accurately apply to the legacy of the Mustang SVT Cobra, a model that one-upped its achievements with every new iteration that exploded onto the market since 1993. The SVT Cobra consistently found ways to achieve its goal in bolstering the stallion's quality and brand excellence beyond the standard set by the GT. And the 2003 Mustang SVT Cobra is no exception to this rule.

This particular version of the SVT Cobra, nicknamed "The Terminator" by engineers, is considered one of the most powerful Mustangs of its generation. With a supercharged engine capable of reaching 390 horsepower and 390 lb-ft of torque, the 2003 Mustang SVT Cobra was built on a synthesis of mechanical and design elements that made it a muscle car in a lane of its own.