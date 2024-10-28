Is It Safe To Add Regular Air To Nitrogen Tires? Here's What You Should Know

If you've ever noticed green-capped stems on tires in a parking lot and wondered why the car's owner chose them, you're not alone. It's a popular question, and one many people answer incorrectly. Green-valve-stem caps aren't a fashion choice — they signify that the tire contains nitrogen instead of regular air. There are benefits to this, but it's not always easy to find a place to get nitrogen refills — and it costs more. If your car comes with nitrogen-filled tires, you may be wondering if it's safe to fill them with regular air.

The answer is yes, it's completely safe to fill nitrogen tires with regular air. There's no physical difference between tires filled with nitrogen and those containing normal air. They're the same product, just filled with two different gases. So if you have regular tires and want to use nitrogen, you can.

You'll need to visit an auto repair shop or tire shop equipped with nitrogen, though, and you'll probably have to pay for a technician to drain the existing air from your tires and refill them with nitrogen. Depending on location, this can cost anywhere from $70 to $175. Then you'll have to continue paying a small fee for periodic refills.

Compared to regular air, which many shops provide for free, nitrogen can be an unnecessary, burdensome expense. If you're wondering why some people do it and whether it's worth it, stick around. As a former professional mechanic and lifelong car nerd, I'll explain it all.

