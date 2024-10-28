Why Are The Boeing 757 And 767 Jets So Similar To Each Other?

The Boeing 757 and 767 are popular twin-jet airliners that both fly intercontinental routes. If you look at both planes from afar, you'd notice that they look eerily similar — especially if they're wearing the same livery. Furthermore, pilots used to flying just one of these jets would find themselves perfectly comfortable in the cockpit of the other, as both planes have identical flight control layouts. This means airlines could save on training costs, as pilots only need one license to fly the single-aisle 757 and wide-body 767, with only one additional course required so that they could fly either jet.

So why did Boeing build these two different jets so similarly? Let's look at the history of the Boeing 757 and the Boeing 767 to see how they were conceptualized, and then look at these jets were developed from concepts on the drawing board into some of the most popular twinjets of their time. We can then check out their differences to see how each of them has served different roles.