Apple Is About To Have A Huge Launch Week: Here's What We Expect
Apple is opening yet another launch window, kicking things off with an event on October 28, 2024, with a focus on computing gear. Apple's SVP of Marketing, Greg Joswiak, shared the invite on social media, teasing a slate of new announcements starting next Monday. The most obvious reveal, as per reports and leaks, would be the next-gen Mac hardware based on the M4 processors.
According to a Bloomberg report, Apple will lift the covers from a refreshed lineup of M4-based iMac, MacBook Pro, and the Mac mini computers next week. The surprise has been somewhat spoiled by an unprecedented series of leaks, which showcased the upcoming MacBook Pro models in unboxing videos.
Mac (😉) your calendars! We have an exciting week of announcements ahead, starting on Monday morning. Stay tuned... pic.twitter.com/YnoCYkZq6c
— Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) October 24, 2024
The design is going to remain identical for the laptop, and so are the color options, with the only change being the extra firepower delivered by the updated CPU and GPU clusters on the M4 silicon. The processor has already appeared inside the iPad Pro, and leading into 2025, more powerful variants of the chip will make their way to a next-gen iMac Pro, Mac Studio, and MacBook Air.
Small size, big surprises
The biggest change, it seems, is reserved for the most affordable Apple computing machine. According to Bloomberg, the updated Mac mini with an M4 processor inside will be a drastic overhaul, inside and outside. It will rock a smaller footprint compared to the current version, and will be closer to the Apple TV from a design perspective.
On the functional side of things, Apple is said to have tested versions of the Mac Mini with three USB Type-C ports and a rearranged power cable system. As usual, it will be offered in configurations with M4 and M4 Pro processors. We are not sure if a price hike will tag along, but given Apple's strategy with the recent Macs, the company could stick with the same ask for the current-gen Mac mini in stores.
My expectations for next week as I've shared previously: M4 versions of the iMac, low-end and high-end MacBook Pros and revamped Mac minis, alongside USB-C desktop accessories. This is the biggest news for the Mac since the switch to Apple Silicon. https://t.co/FPZTvVFnOn https://t.co/e6yRE1Icy5
— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) October 24, 2024
Following the launch of new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac Mini, Apple is expected to release top-end machines across the Mac Pro and Mac Studio. A key upgrade on these Macs would be support for ray-tracing and an updated Neural Engine to handle AI workloads. Between the Mac rush, Apple is also rumored to introduce a new iPhone SE, updated iPad Air models, and an entry-level iPad, as well, next year.