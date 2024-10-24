Apple Is About To Have A Huge Launch Week: Here's What We Expect

Apple is opening yet another launch window, kicking things off with an event on October 28, 2024, with a focus on computing gear. Apple's SVP of Marketing, Greg Joswiak, shared the invite on social media, teasing a slate of new announcements starting next Monday. The most obvious reveal, as per reports and leaks, would be the next-gen Mac hardware based on the M4 processors.

According to a Bloomberg report, Apple will lift the covers from a refreshed lineup of M4-based iMac, MacBook Pro, and the Mac mini computers next week. The surprise has been somewhat spoiled by an unprecedented series of leaks, which showcased the upcoming MacBook Pro models in unboxing videos.

Mac (😉) your calendars! We have an exciting week of announcements ahead, starting on Monday morning. Stay tuned... pic.twitter.com/YnoCYkZq6c — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) October 24, 2024

The design is going to remain identical for the laptop, and so are the color options, with the only change being the extra firepower delivered by the updated CPU and GPU clusters on the M4 silicon. The processor has already appeared inside the iPad Pro, and leading into 2025, more powerful variants of the chip will make their way to a next-gen iMac Pro, Mac Studio, and MacBook Air.

