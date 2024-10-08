Is This Apple's Worst Leak Ever? The MacBook Pro M4 Rumors Explained

Apple announced its MacBook models featuring the M3 chipset family in October 2023. The company's subsequent earnings reports indicated a very positive response to the M3 Macs. This immediately raised questions about the anticipated M4 models, with the most pressing one being: When will Apple launch its M4 chip-powered Macs, and what can we expect from them?

Rumors suggest the new M4s will debut in a few weeks. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman expects Apple to announce several M4 MacBook models in late October 2024, and believes some of them will be released on November 1. After that, Apple might kick off 2025 with several other releases, according to Gurman.

These predictions may well turn out to be accurate, but another, more intriguing rumor is circulating online. Video footage that has gone viral on YouTube and several social networks suggest that some individuals have already gotten their hands on the yet-to-be-announced MacBook Pro featuring an M4 chip. Here's what you need to know.