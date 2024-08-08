Next-Gen Mac Mini Could Take Apple's Most Controversial Strategy To New Extremes
It seems the Mac mini will finally get its long overdue design overhaul in 2024. According to Bloomberg, the upcoming entry-level desktop computer from Apple will not only serve up the M4 silicon chip, but will also embrace a radically more compact design.
The report says the next-gen Mac mini will be "far smaller than its predecessor, approaching the size of an Apple TV set-top box." It seems Apple's design team is on a mission to shrink the proportions of devices across the board. The iMac got the treatment a few years ago, and it was followed by the iPad Pro getting a similar trimming down in the first half of 2024.
We are also hearing rumors of the anniversary edition tenth generation Apple Watch shedding some bulk, alongside chatter about an "iPhone 17 Slim" variant that could be Apple's thinnest and most expensive phone so far. Putting a smaller Mac mini on the shelves sounds like an obvious move at this point.
The upcoming desktop from Apple, which is touted to hit the shelves later this year, will reportedly be smaller, yet a tad taller than the current iteration. Now, a smaller footprint is definitely a positive step, but how Apple manages the thermal situation will be interesting to see. However, it seems there will be a few other functional design changes that just might sway potential new buyers.
Faster and more functional?
According to insider sources cited in the Bloomberg report, Apple has tested multiple hardware variations for its next Mac mini. One of them includes three USB Type-C ports. The current-gen model with the M2 series processors, for reference, only has a pair of Thunderbolt 4 Type-C ports and an equal number of USB Type-A ports.
The redesigned version could also deliver a different take on the power cable array, while the HDMI port will be carried over from the current model. Let's hope the company finally opens its heart to the cause of an SD card slot, too. Apple's team is approaching it as "an iPad Pro in a small box," as per the report. As far as the configurations go, buyers are in for a familiar deal.
The entry-level version will get the base M4 silicon, which has already made an appearance inside the 2024 iPad Pro. The more powerful variant will come armed with the M4 Pro version that would supposedly add a few more cores into the mix for added firepower, but this one might not be ready for prime time until October.
It appears that development is well into the advanced stages, as Apple's manufacturing partners will reportedly ship at least the entry-level model into the company's inventory starting in August, ahead of a potential fall launch. In addition to a Mac mini refresh, Apple is also said to be eyeing a 2024 launch for an updated iMac and M4-powered MacBook Pro laptops.