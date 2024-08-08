Next-Gen Mac Mini Could Take Apple's Most Controversial Strategy To New Extremes

It seems the Mac mini will finally get its long overdue design overhaul in 2024. According to Bloomberg, the upcoming entry-level desktop computer from Apple will not only serve up the M4 silicon chip, but will also embrace a radically more compact design.

The report says the next-gen Mac mini will be "far smaller than its predecessor, approaching the size of an Apple TV set-top box." It seems Apple's design team is on a mission to shrink the proportions of devices across the board. The iMac got the treatment a few years ago, and it was followed by the iPad Pro getting a similar trimming down in the first half of 2024.

We are also hearing rumors of the anniversary edition tenth generation Apple Watch shedding some bulk, alongside chatter about an "iPhone 17 Slim" variant that could be Apple's thinnest and most expensive phone so far. Putting a smaller Mac mini on the shelves sounds like an obvious move at this point.

The upcoming desktop from Apple, which is touted to hit the shelves later this year, will reportedly be smaller, yet a tad taller than the current iteration. Now, a smaller footprint is definitely a positive step, but how Apple manages the thermal situation will be interesting to see. However, it seems there will be a few other functional design changes that just might sway potential new buyers.

