Over 700K Hondas Recalled Over Fire Risk — Check If Your Vehicle Is In Danger

Honda has just issued a massive recall covering over 720,000 vehicles in the United States over a fuel pump defect that can cause a leak, and potentially evolve into a fire hazard. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the Japanese company received the first report of a fuel leak issue in February last year, and following a market quality report, the company officially started looking into it two months later.

"During manufacturing of the high-pressure fuel pump solenoid core component at a tier 2 supplier, machined chips between the cutting tool and the workpiece caused excessive thrust load and torque input, resulting in longitudinal and transverse cracks in the component," says the NHTSA's defect analysis. The evaluation also mentions residual hydrogen that leads to crack formation.

In scenarios where the high-pressure fuel pump is in action, these cracks would grow and open the doors for leakage. The more notable concern is that the car's digital systems might not always accurately detect the issue, putting the onus on users to sense it, or the NHTSA's report mentions, "warnings may include a foul odor." Fuel leak risks are not uncommon, and so are the related recalls. Take, for example, Ford and Volkswagen, both of which also issued recalls earlier this year over fuel leak concerns.

