Over 700K Hondas Recalled Over Fire Risk — Check If Your Vehicle Is In Danger
Honda has just issued a massive recall covering over 720,000 vehicles in the United States over a fuel pump defect that can cause a leak, and potentially evolve into a fire hazard. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the Japanese company received the first report of a fuel leak issue in February last year, and following a market quality report, the company officially started looking into it two months later.
"During manufacturing of the high-pressure fuel pump solenoid core component at a tier 2 supplier, machined chips between the cutting tool and the workpiece caused excessive thrust load and torque input, resulting in longitudinal and transverse cracks in the component," says the NHTSA's defect analysis. The evaluation also mentions residual hydrogen that leads to crack formation.
In scenarios where the high-pressure fuel pump is in action, these cracks would grow and open the doors for leakage. The more notable concern is that the car's digital systems might not always accurately detect the issue, putting the onus on users to sense it, or the NHTSA's report mentions, "warnings may include a foul odor." Fuel leak risks are not uncommon, and so are the related recalls. Take, for example, Ford and Volkswagen, both of which also issued recalls earlier this year over fuel leak concerns.
What models are affected by the recall?
Honda confirmed a fuel leak and odor issue in September this year, as per the NHTSA, and subsequently decided to suspend shipments of the affected cars. The only solution is a replacement of the high-pressure fuel pump. Customers who have already paid to get the issue fixed are eligible for reimbursements, as per the recall terms submitted before the agency.
As far as the models affected by the recalls go, here's the list:
- 2023-2024 Honda Accord (Production date: December 09, 2022-September 09, 2024)
- 2023-2024 Honda Accord Hybrid (Production date: November 11, 2022-September 12, 2024)
- 2025-2025 Honda Civic 4D (Production date: April 11, 2023-September 10, 2024)
- 2025-2025 Honda Civic 4D Hybrid (Production date: March 21, 2023-September 10, 2024)
- 2023-2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid (Production date: September 21, 2021-September 16, 2024)
If you currently own any of the affected models, but are not sure how to check if it is covered under the recall, you can verify it on the Honda recall lookup dashboard using the car's VIN number here.