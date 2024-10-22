How To See Your History In The iPhone Calculator App (iOS 18)

If you've been a long-time Apple user, you've likely noticed that the Calculator app has been available on Macs, iPhones, and even the Apple Watch for years. Strangely enough, it took the tech giant roughly 14 years after the iPad's debut to introduce a Calculator app with iPadOS 18. However, support being extended to iPad is far from the only change the Calculator app saw this fall.

Advertisement

While the app didn't get a massive overhaul like the Photos app, which was released alongside the iPhone 16 series, it received subtle yet meaningful updates that undeniably improved the app's overall usability. Upon launching it for the first time after updating your iPhone to iOS 18, it will appear identical to the Calculator app you've been seeing on your Apple devices for years.

However, as you explore further, you'll notice it's filled with features that even caught the attention of TikTokers, like Math Notes. This feature can solve mathematical equations within seconds in your own handwriting. The Calculator app can handle unit conversions, an underrated feature that makes the app even more useful for everyday users.

Advertisement

One of the primary issues with the Calculator app was that it would lose your calculation history as soon as you closed it, but Apple has finally addressed this with iOS 18, making it easier to revisit past calculations without starting over.

Before we look at how you can see your history, make sure you have the Calculator app installed on your iPhone. Although the app comes preinstalled on all Apple devices, some users may have uninstalled it to save storage space, especially since it lacked basic features prior to iOS 18, pushing many towards third-party calculator apps. If that's the case, head to the App Store and reinstall the Calculator app.