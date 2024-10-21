The 6 Worst Diesel Engines Ever Made By European Automakers

Passenger cars with diesel engines never really took off in North America. Low gas prices certainly played a big role in that reality, but VW's infamous dieselgate scandal was the final nail in the coffin. In Europe, though, diesel-powered family cars once ruled the automotive landscape. At the turn of the century, diesel cars even outsold gas cars in Europe. Heck, in some countries, like Belgium and France, diesel-powered vehicles constituted nearly 80% of the new car market.

The high demand for diesel cars forced automakers to push new diesel engines at an unprecedented rate. The competition was stiffer than ever, and new technologies, like common rail and Pumpe Düse injections systems, meant that each automaker needed completely new engines to compete. Engines, as in plural? Oh, yes, everything from tiny city cars to large SUVs had a diesel engine as an option.

So, naturally, in the race to be the first on the market with a more advanced diesel engine, automakers accelerated development quite significantly. As a result, some diesel engines made by European automakers were quite poor in terms of reliability and durability. In my career as an automotive journalist in Europe, I had a lot of first-hand driving experience, but also talked to many technicians about their experiences regarding reliability. In this piece, I'll give you some of the worst diesel engines ever produced by European automakers.

