How Hot Should The Oil In A 5.7 Hemi Engine Be?

Maintaining the proper 5.7 Hemi oil type and level is a good step toward ensuring the longevity of your engine. Using the wrong kind of oil or letting the level fall below the recommended safe range can lead to overheating, engine oil degradation, and (in extreme cases, such as those present in the Pontiac Fiero) engine failure and fire.

You should check the oil level of your 5.7 Hemi frequently. Some say monthly, and others advocate a quick check of the dipstick at every gas station fill up. The required frequency depends heavily on the amount of oil your car loses between oil changes through leakage or consumption during the combustion process. One of the signs of low engine oil may be excessively hot oil temperatures.

Your 5.7 Hemi-powered car or truck probably has an indicator shaped like an oil can that lights up on the instrument cluster when you start it. While that's a good indication that something is wrong with the system, your car likely has more descriptive gauges hidden in its system menu.

You can find your car's gauges, if equipped, by thumbing through the available pages on the instrument cluster in the owner's manual, or simply Googling it. It will help to know that the service manual for a 5.7 Hemi specifies the "prescribed range" for engine oil temperature is 104-230F or 40-50C.

