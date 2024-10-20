What Causes White Smoke From A Lawn Mower (And Fixes To Try)

One of the most common reasons why you might see white smoke issuing from your mower is that oil was spilled the last time it was changed. This is a regular enough occurrence for any gas engine, but it's even more frequent in small engines that have a smaller oil portal, being easier to miss with an overfull quart jug.

The good news is that it's an easy fix. Simply wait for the engine to cool, then take a rag and wipe away any excess oil on the engine casing. Take particular care to look for areas where the oil may have pooled. Once you've gotten as much of the oil off as you can, take a hose and a small amount of degreasing agent (such as dish soap) and wash the engine casing to get rid of any residual residue. Once you're done, you'll want to make sure that the mower is completely dry before attempting to use it again. Using a funnel during future oil changes can help to prevent this problem from happening again.

Not all oil spills are from improper maintenance, though. Oil can also escape its designated pathways when the mower is used or stored at an improper angle. This usually happens when a mower is stored on its side, but it can also occur when mowing terrain with an incline in excess of 15-degrees. The cleaning method is the same, but your engine may need further maintenance if the problem persists.

