VR38 Vs. VQ37: What's The Difference Between These Nissan Engines?

Nissan introduced the VQ37VHR V6 to the world at the New York International Auto Show in 2007 in the all-new 2008 Infiniti G37 Coupe, one of the best Infiniti cars of all time. The new engine built upon the success of Nissan's popular VQ engine platform with upgrades like Variable Valve Event and Lift (VVEL). Nissan's VVEL is similar to the Variable Valve Timing (VVT) or Variable Valve Timing and Lift Electronic Control (i-VTEC) employed by other automakers.

The same year, Nissan debuted the R35 GT-R with its all-new VR38DETT V6, available through Nissan High Performance Centers throughout Japan. The VR38 produces incredible horsepower by combining design elements from Nissan's proven line of VQ engines, new VVEL technology, electronic port fuel injection, and twin turbochargers.

The letters at the end of the VR38 name give clues to the engine's make-up. D stands for dual overhead camshafts, E represents its electronic port fuel Injection, and the twin-Ts at the end are an almost visual representation of the twin turbochargers providing the boost pressures to make its generous power. In similar fashion, the VHR at the end of the VQ37 name designates the use of VVEL and its capacity for high revolutions and high response carried over from VQ25HR and VQ35HR engines.

