The 5 Most Important Cars In Pulp Fiction

Vincent Vega's cherry-red 1964 Chevy Malibu landed a spot on our list of the most memorable movie convertibles of all time, thanks in part to its fascinating backstory. Vincent crashes the car on the front lawn of his drug dealer Lance (Eric Stolz) after Mia Wallace (Thurman) suffers an accidental overdose. An adrenaline shot through the sternum revives her (and jolts the audience awake), but the Malibu is yet another of the film's vehicular casualties.

The Malibu belonged to Tarantino, who bought it from a friend in 1989 after selling the script for "True Romance." It was stolen sometime in 1994, either from the set or just after the film wrapped.

San Leandro, California resident Bill Hemenez bought the Malibu in 2001 and spent more than $40,000 restoring it. 12 years later, police spotted the car in his driveway and let him know it had been stolen and belonged to Tarantino. At that time, he was unfamiliar with the filmmaker or his work and had to rent the film to see his car as a Hollywood star. Because the thieves had switched the VIN, he was unaware it was stolen. He was happy to give the car back but was never compensated for his investment. "At least I get to say that I got to drive the car John Travolta drove," he told Yahoo! Autos. "How many people get to say that?"

