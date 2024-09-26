8 Of The Most Unforgettable Movie Convertibles

American filmmakers have featured cars in movies since the heyday of the Ford Model T, which overlapped with the silent film era of the early 20th century. Car culture evolved throughout the 1900s, coinciding with the emergence of Hollywood as an artistic and economic powerhouse. Convertibles make ideal cars for movies, as it's much easier to see people riding in a car if the roof is tucked away behind the back seat. Plenty of early cars like the 1914 Chevy Royal Mail had foldaway canvas tops, but those were leaky, drafty disasters. Peugeot took a leap forward with the retractable roof on the 1934 601 Eclipse, and Plymouth introduced a motorized top in 1939.

Advertisement

American soldiers returning from World War II duty in Europe — where roadsters were common — helped boost demand for convertibles in the post-war years, and by the 1960s the trend had spread to the emerging muscle car segment.

Cars from this era and beyond often find their way onto the big screen, so let's take a look at some of the most notable convertibles to ever appear on film.