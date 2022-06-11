What Ever Happened To The Mercedes 220SE From The Hangover?

Many car aficionados consider the Mercedes-Benz 220SE to be a timeless classic, but it was its appearance in the comedy flick "The Hangover" that solidified its place as a Hollywood icon. In the film, it first showed up as a parting gift to Doug from his father-in-law, with the Mercedes eventually being subjected to painful amounts of abuse during its trip. While the fate of the "Hangover" car was quite grim in the film, its real-life counterpart managed to survive to post-production and beyond.

In fact, the movie used several variants of the car — specifically, the cabriolet and coupe versions of two nearly identical-looking Mercedes-Benz models, according to The New York Times. This included a 1965 Mercedes-Benz 220SE and a 1969 280SE. While a couple of the cars were destroyed during filming, there were two so-called "beauty cars" that weren't used and damaged in stunt scenes. Both cars remained in good condition and were auctioned off by Mecum Auctions in 2010. The Mercedes 220SE — which was actually used to carry Mike Tyson's pet tiger in certain scenes — was sold for $38,000, while the 280SE went for $50,000. However, this didn't mark the end for the alluring classic car from "The Hangover."