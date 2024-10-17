How To Empty Your Trash In Gmail (And Permanently Delete Emails)

Google provides 15GB of storage per account across its services — Drive, Photos, and Gmail. It's not a lot of space, and it can fill up quickly if you don't manage it regularly. That's why it's important to make a habit of cleaning up your Gmail inbox by deleting old, irrelevant, or spammy emails (and unsubscribing from annoying promotional emails that clutter your inbox and take up space).

However, when you delete an email in Gmail, it doesn't disappear completely. Deleted emails are moved to the Trash folder, where they remain for 30 days before being permanently removed. So, whether you're freeing up space, protecting your privacy, or simply tidying up, the task isn't finished until you empty the Trash. Until then, your sensitive emails are still accessible, and your storage remains occupied.

If your storage reaches its limit, you won't be able to send or receive emails, and other Google services may also be affected. To help you prevent — or fix — this issue and optimize your storage, here's how to empty your Gmail Trash on both your computer and phone.