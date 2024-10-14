What Happened To The nPower PEG From Shark Tank Season 4?

With phones, tablets, and other devices being an integral part of our day-to-day lives, investing in a portable power bank can be a life-saver while camping, traveling on the road, or going on a hike. But while alternative energy sources such as solar panel phone chargers have been picking up more attention, you may have never considered one powered by motion.

In "Shark Tank" Season 4, you would see Aaron LeMieux unveil his own innovative solution to this problem with his creation, the nPower PEG, a phone charger that is both portable and powered by human motion. So long as the charger is in your backpack, suitcase, or purse while you're moving about throughout the day, it will remain charged and be able to power up your devices with ease. While the sharks found the invention and LeMieux's sales decent enough, his grander vision to use the technology for the creation of a renewable energy source was seen as a far more admirable effort. Nevertheless, the investors didn't connect with LeMieux's overall strategy to get to that point, leaving the entrepreneur empty-handed by the end.

Aaron LeMieux launched Tremont Electric in 2007 with the support of his wife after working as an engineer in the corporate space for many years. With the reliance on mobile devices seeing a surge, LeMieux saw an opportunity to create an energy source that was both portable and environmentally friendly. His first prototype came out in 2010, and it would start selling online and in small retailers.