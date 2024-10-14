What Type Of Oil Does A 5.7L HEMI Use And How Much Will You Need
Chrysler brought back its iconic HEMI badge from a 30-plus year hiatus in 2003 with the introduction of the third-generation 5.7L HEMI in Ram pickup trucks. Since then, the 5.7L HEMI has appeared under the hoods of several Dodge, Chrysler, and Ram trucks, cars, and SUVs. The engine is in its final stage as production of the discontinued third-gen HEMI variants draws to a close.
During its 21-year production run, it has evolved to produce more power and various levels of reliability, with some 5.7 HEMI years being better than others. One of the best ways to increase the reliability of the 5.7L HEMI is to use the correct engine oil.
Your vehicle owner's manual provides all of the information needed for proper maintenance, and it's always a good idea to know what type and how much engine oil your car requires — whether you change it yourself or have it done by a pro.
Owner's manuals supplied by Ram and Dodge show that the 5.7L HEMI generally requires SAE 5W-20 engine oil such as those distributed by brands like MOPAR, Shell Helix, and Pennzoil. For convenience, the SAE grade is often provided on the oil filler cap attached to the engine.
One exception exists for the 5.7L HEMI placed in Ram 2500/3500 heavy-duty pickups operating with gross combined weight ratings exciting 14,000 pounds. For these, Ram recommends using SAE 5W-30 engine oil and indicates more frequent oil changes.
How much oil does a 5.7L HEMI hold?
Engine oil capacities vary among engines. Nearly everyone recognizes that too little engine oil in the crankcase can lead to hotter than designed engine oil temperatures and oil pump starvation, both of which can shorten the lifespan of your engine. Another mistake that people can make when changing their oil is putting too much oil in the crankcase, as that condition can also cause engine issues.
It's best to follow manufacturers' recommendations, typically listed in the vehicle owner's manual, to know the engine oil capacity of your engine. The 5.7L HEMI engine holds a maximum of seven US quarts, or about 6.6 liters, including a small amount contained in the oil filter. However, when changing the engine oil, it may take less than the prescribed amount to reach the "Full" indicator on the dipstick due to residual oil remaining in the crankcase.
During an oil change, it's best to add enough oil to reach the full line before starting the engine. After running the engine for a few minutes, shut it off and check for oil leaks around the new oil filter and re-torqued drain plug. A few minutes later, it's time to check the oil level, and add any amount required to bring it to full, or at least into the safe range, once again.