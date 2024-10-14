What Type Of Oil Does A 5.7L HEMI Use And How Much Will You Need

Chrysler brought back its iconic HEMI badge from a 30-plus year hiatus in 2003 with the introduction of the third-generation 5.7L HEMI in Ram pickup trucks. Since then, the 5.7L HEMI has appeared under the hoods of several Dodge, Chrysler, and Ram trucks, cars, and SUVs. The engine is in its final stage as production of the discontinued third-gen HEMI variants draws to a close.

Advertisement

During its 21-year production run, it has evolved to produce more power and various levels of reliability, with some 5.7 HEMI years being better than others. One of the best ways to increase the reliability of the 5.7L HEMI is to use the correct engine oil.

Your vehicle owner's manual provides all of the information needed for proper maintenance, and it's always a good idea to know what type and how much engine oil your car requires — whether you change it yourself or have it done by a pro.

Owner's manuals supplied by Ram and Dodge show that the 5.7L HEMI generally requires SAE 5W-20 engine oil such as those distributed by brands like MOPAR, Shell Helix, and Pennzoil. For convenience, the SAE grade is often provided on the oil filler cap attached to the engine.

Advertisement

One exception exists for the 5.7L HEMI placed in Ram 2500/3500 heavy-duty pickups operating with gross combined weight ratings exciting 14,000 pounds. For these, Ram recommends using SAE 5W-30 engine oil and indicates more frequent oil changes.