6 Of The Most Expensive Old Electronics Ever Sold At Auction

It's difficult to overstate the degree to which the collectibles world has become a sellers' market in recent years, thanks in large part to a massive surge in interest during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Collecting provides solace and structure, and ways that we can still be productive doing something we can enjoy," explained Dr. Shirley Mueller MD, a psychiatrist and expert in the psychology of collecting, in a November 2020 Smithsonian Magazine article. "Collecting is also about control. We can control our collections. We can't control Covid." In addition, finding your preferred collectibles and researching them is easier than ever before thanks to the internet. Everything from toys, comic books, trading cards, and records to less conventional fare like rare consumer electronics are ripe for being scooped up by the right collector with the right offer.

Over the years, some pieces of old electronics in particular have sold for significant sums of money at auction. Apple has a dedicated fanbase and history with clear milestones that makes certain products ideal collectibles for those who can afford them, so its most desirable wares have repeatedly fetched a pretty penny. In the video game world, storied prototypes of unreleased hardware have gone for tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars, as well, with the price going up for the rarest items with the juiciest stories behind them, and the earliest personal computers have also fetched similar sums. Let's look at some of the most lucrative such auctions to date.