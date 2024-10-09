How Many Liters Of Oil Does A 6.4 HEMI Take?

Chrysler's 6.4L Gen 3 HEMI debuted in special SRT-branded Dodge performance models in 2011 and spread to SUVs and Ram trucks by 2014. While the 6.4 HEMI is considered reliable among owners, it can succumb to the dreaded HEMI Tick, which signals issues in the valvetrain.

Advertisement

Avoiding long periods of engine idling is one tactic to reduce the odds of encountering HEMI Tick with merit. Proper maintenance, including timely oil changes, is another good way to prolong the life of a 6.4 HEMI. Whether you prefer the DIY route to regular oil changes or you'd rather take your vehicle in for service and let a pro handle it, you should know some things first.

Of course, you'll need to know how many liters (or quarts) of oil the 6.4 HEMI takes, whether synthetic or conventional engine oil is recommended, and the proper oil weight (0W-40 per the 2018 Ram 3500 owner's manual) before attempting to change your own oil. It's also a good idea to know these things before having someone else do it to ensure you're getting everything you pay for.

Advertisement

The 6.4 HEMI has a 6.6-liter (7-quart) engine oil capacity, including the amount held in the oil filter, which should also be changed whenever changing the oil. While that 6.6 liters represents the baseline amount required for a new engine and filter, the actual amount needed to refill the 6.4 HEMI to its proper level could vary.