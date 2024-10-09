How Many Liters Of Oil Does A 6.4 HEMI Take?
Chrysler's 6.4L Gen 3 HEMI debuted in special SRT-branded Dodge performance models in 2011 and spread to SUVs and Ram trucks by 2014. While the 6.4 HEMI is considered reliable among owners, it can succumb to the dreaded HEMI Tick, which signals issues in the valvetrain.
Avoiding long periods of engine idling is one tactic to reduce the odds of encountering HEMI Tick with merit. Proper maintenance, including timely oil changes, is another good way to prolong the life of a 6.4 HEMI. Whether you prefer the DIY route to regular oil changes or you'd rather take your vehicle in for service and let a pro handle it, you should know some things first.
Of course, you'll need to know how many liters (or quarts) of oil the 6.4 HEMI takes, whether synthetic or conventional engine oil is recommended, and the proper oil weight (0W-40 per the 2018 Ram 3500 owner's manual) before attempting to change your own oil. It's also a good idea to know these things before having someone else do it to ensure you're getting everything you pay for.
The 6.4 HEMI has a 6.6-liter (7-quart) engine oil capacity, including the amount held in the oil filter, which should also be changed whenever changing the oil. While that 6.6 liters represents the baseline amount required for a new engine and filter, the actual amount needed to refill the 6.4 HEMI to its proper level could vary.
What else should you know about 6.4 HEMI engine oil
Chrysler recommends using 0W-40 weight Pennzoil Ultra motor oil in the 6.4 HEMI but allows the use of other American Petroleum Institute (API) certified brands. The aforementioned 2018 Ram 3500 owner's manual recommends full synthetic engine oils classified as SN by the API to ensure the best engine performance and to protect the engine under all operating conditions.
Oil change intervals range from every 8,000 miles to every 4,000 miles when subjected to "severe duty." Ram defines severe duty as operating at idle or low rpm for extended periods and operating in dusty or off-road environments. Otherwise, it's often recommended to change the engine oil when indicated by the car's oil change light.
The owner's manual recommends checking the engine oil level with the provided dipstick monthly or prior to any long drives. However, it never hurts to check it more often, especially if you notice any oil leaks or smoke from your car's tailpipe. Check the oil level when the engine is cold or at least after it's been shut down for five or more minutes. The oil needs to return to the crankcase reservoir for an accurate measurement, and hot engine oil can burn your skin.
When refilling after an oil change, it's best to pour in around 6 liters before starting the engine for a few minutes to ensure the oil has filled the filter. Then, check the level with the dipstick and add the appropriate amount to reach the full line to prevent overfilling.