4 Diesel SUVs You Can Still Buy In 2024

Much like the Tahoe, an updated 2025 Chevrolet Suburban will be arriving at dealerships later this year (production is slated to begin in October 2024) with several new exciting features, including the latest iteration of GM's 3.0-liter inline-six Duramax diesel engine. However, if you can't wait until then, you can just take the plunge and get the 2024 Chevrolet Suburban now. For 2024, the Duramax 3.0-liter LM2 inline six-cylinder turbodiesel makes 277 hp and 460 pound-feet of torque (as against 305 hp and 495 lb-ft of torque in the 2025 Suburban). Like the Tahoe, the turbodiesel engine is available on all but the 2024 Chevy Suburban Z71, which comes standard with the 355-hp, 5.3-liter V8 — an arrangement that will soon change in light of the diesel engine debuting on the Suburban Z71 for the 2025 model year.

As for the 2024 diesel Suburban, its maximum tow rating is slightly smaller than that of the Tahoe at 8,000 pounds. The Suburban, however, makes up for this shortcoming with a lot more cargo room due largely to its stretched wheelbase (134.0 inches versus 121.0 for the Tahoe). With all seats in use, the 2024 Suburban offers a usable 41.5 cubic feet of cargo space. But, once the third-row seat is folded, the available space grows significantly to 93.8 cubic feet. If you still need to haul a longer item, you can fold the second row down as well to create additional room for extra cargo-carrying capability up to a maximum of 144.7 cubic feet. With that, the Suburban not only best its sibling in regard to maximum cargo space (the Tahoe has 25.5 cubic feet with all seats upright, 72.6 cubic feet with the third row folded, and 122.9 cubic feet with the third and second-row seats folded down), but it also beats out competitors like the Jeep Wagoneer L (130.9 cubic feet) and Ford Expedition Max (121.5 cubic feet).

