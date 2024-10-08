Can You Use A PlayStation Controller On An Xbox?
PlayStation and Xbox are household names and have been for decades now. These two gaming staples have delivered numerous classic titles, from "God of War" to "Halo," throughout multiple console generations, finding ways to innovate and push for the future time and time again. This extends from the games and consoles to the controllers as well, which have undergone several transformations since each line began. In the case of PlayStation specifically, some truly strange controllers have come along to meet widespread head-scratches, but is there a variety out there capable of bridging the gap and connecting to an Xbox console?
Even all these years into the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S era, a PlayStation controller isn't capable of connecting to an Xbox. There are ways to connect a PlayStation controller to your PC, but if you're looking for a PlayStation-Xbox crossover by official means, there aren't any solutions in the books. This isn't too surprising, considering that PlayStation is a Sony brand and Xbox is from Microsoft, so each want to retain cash flow by leaving owners of the consoles no choice but to buy their designated controllers. As a consumer, it's immensely frustrating, but at the end of the day, it's a tried and true business tactic. If you're in need of a new Xbox Series X|S controller, though, SlashGear has an article worth checking out.
In the event you don't want to get a new or used compatible controller, here are some workarounds you can give a try.
An adapter could be the way to go
Officially, stock, fresh out-of-the-box PlayStation controllers aren't created with Xbox compatibility in mind. However, there's a chance that with some extra hardware, making such a connection is indeed possible. Like with many electronics on the market these days, adapters are available that can supposedly make PlayStation controllers work with Xbox consoles. There is a wide selection at varying price points, with some said to allow a range of connections between different consoles and controllers. However, you should know that this route isn't guaranteed to give you the results you're looking for.
It's worth pointing out that these third-party adapters generally come in two formats, wired and wireless, so it's important to know which form you're getting to best suit your gaming setup. Also, even though some of these adapters claim to work on most or even all controller and console types, some users have warned that they actually don't. So it would be wise to consult online reviews and doing some looking around before making a purchase. There's also the matter of overall quality, as these are third-party pieces, after all. The build quality and longevity could be lacking, meaning you could have to find a replacement sooner rather than later. Thus, this method could be more irritating and costly than it's worth.
Remote play is a viable alternative
If you're not so sure that an adapter is right for you, or you just don't want to spend the money on something that may or may not help you out, the list of options hasn't been exhausted yet. There's another way to get a PlayStation controller to work on an Xbox. More specifically, it involves using a bit of digital trickery to make the connection work. All you need is a PlayStation controller, an Xbox, an active Internet connection, a device to act as an intermediary, and the Xbox app.
1. Connect the controller to your phone or tablet through Bluetooth. With the controller in pairing mode, it should appear on your list of available devices.
2. If you haven't already, download the Xbox app to your device. Sign in using the same account as the one on your Xbox.
3. Turn on your Xbox and sign in.
4. On the list of consoles on the Xbox app, activate remote play. It should connect in a few moments.
Through your phone or tablet, you can now play on your Xbox using a PlayStation controller. It's neither the most ideal nor convenient way to go, but at least it doesn't require much more than a stable online connection and items you likely already have at your disposal. Besides, at least it's a bit more straightforward than tricking your PC into thinking your PS5 controller is an Xbox controller.
Xbox Cloud Gaming works too
Back in 2019, Microsoft and Xbox made a major change to how fans could enjoy their favorite titles on the console. That year marked the launch of Xbox Cloud Gaming, which allows for playing various Xbox games with just a Microsoft account and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. Unlike remote play, a console isn't necessary. All sorts of games can be played on several different compatible devices, such as phones and Smart TVs — treasure troves of hidden features you might not be using. Not only has this made Xbox gaming easier and more accessible than it was previously, but it has opened yet another door for those trying to play Xbox with a PlayStation controller.
A Sony DualShock 4 wireless controller is compatible with Xbox Cloud Gaming through a Bluetooth connection. Unfortunately, the USB connection is said to not work, and controller buttons might not function properly on Android 9 devices as well as those older. The setup process is quite similar to that of remote play, with you having to connect your PlayStation controller via Bluetooth to an Xbox app-running device. Once connected, you can use it to play whichever Cloud Gaming games you please from your chosen device.
Getting a PlayStation controller to play Xbox games is far from easy, but it's not impossible. Evidently, there are plenty of ways to make it work, it just takes some time, effort, and additional devices and services.