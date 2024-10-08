Can You Use A PlayStation Controller On An Xbox?

PlayStation and Xbox are household names and have been for decades now. These two gaming staples have delivered numerous classic titles, from "God of War" to "Halo," throughout multiple console generations, finding ways to innovate and push for the future time and time again. This extends from the games and consoles to the controllers as well, which have undergone several transformations since each line began. In the case of PlayStation specifically, some truly strange controllers have come along to meet widespread head-scratches, but is there a variety out there capable of bridging the gap and connecting to an Xbox console?

Advertisement

Even all these years into the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S era, a PlayStation controller isn't capable of connecting to an Xbox. There are ways to connect a PlayStation controller to your PC, but if you're looking for a PlayStation-Xbox crossover by official means, there aren't any solutions in the books. This isn't too surprising, considering that PlayStation is a Sony brand and Xbox is from Microsoft, so each want to retain cash flow by leaving owners of the consoles no choice but to buy their designated controllers. As a consumer, it's immensely frustrating, but at the end of the day, it's a tried and true business tactic. If you're in need of a new Xbox Series X|S controller, though, SlashGear has an article worth checking out.

Advertisement

In the event you don't want to get a new or used compatible controller, here are some workarounds you can give a try.