Does Chromecast Have A Browser? What You Need To Know

Unfortunately, Chromecast has no preinstalled browsers. Even the latest Chromecast model released in 2022 doesn't include a built-in Google Chrome app or any other browser for that matter. And now, with Google discontinuing the Chromecast line in favor of the Google TV Streamer, its newest streaming device-slash-smart home hub, we might not even see a Chrome browser added to any Chromecast product at all.

Chromecast not featuring a pre-installed browser is pretty much consistent with the moves of other streaming devices available in the market — Roku streaming players also don't offer browsers built in, and the same goes for Apple TV and NVIDIA SHIELD TV. This is such a shame, though, considering the benefits of having a free and easy-to-use browser on these streaming devices. For one, a browser allows you to access those streaming sites with no dedicated apps. If you want to open your online documents and files from your TV, you can readily do so from the browser too. And of course, there's the convenience of looking up quick information or reading articles on the big screen without lifting your phone.

However, even though Chromecast doesn't come shipped with a browser, that doesn't mean it's completely useless for your online searches. There are actually some workarounds you can do that will allow you to search the web from your Chromecast.