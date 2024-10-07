5 Of The Most Popular Pontiacs From Movies And TV

Movies and television shows have long been a catalyst for making things incredibly popular, including the automobile. Over the decades, hundreds of cars have become indelibly ingrained into American pop culture thanks to Hollywood's constant onslaught of entertainment.

Advertisement

The automobile is one of the inventions that's probably had more of an impact in the United States than in any other country thanks to its vastness. Trains (and eventually planes) were great for moving the masses from sea to shining sea. However, the advent of the horseless carriage brought a speedy and highly personal convenience previously unseen, and gave both those isolated by their rural location outside of growing cities and city dwellers confined to the concrete jungles the freedom to move about where and when they wanted. The link between the automobile and Americans can not be overstated — nor can their presence in movies.

Believe it or not, the first Pontiac rolled off the production line in 1926. While that model 6-27 never made it big in the movies, there've been many since then that did. There's a good chance the first popular Pontiac that comes to mind is likely the Trans Am, which has been front and center of several movies, not the least of which was the one driven by Burt Reynolds in Smokey & the Bandit. Or maybe it's the Trans Am driven by David Hasselhoff in Knight Rider. Whatever the case, the Trans Am is low hanging fruit and this list won't include a single one.

Advertisement