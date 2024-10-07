Microphone Not Working On Windows 11? Here's How To Fix It

A microphone is one of the most essential PC peripherals, particularly if you rely on it for work, gaming, or content creation. However, when it stops working, it can disrupt your video calls, online meetings, or gaming sessions, resulting in frustrating communication breakdowns. Further, it can prevent you from utilizing Windows 11 features like voice typing and voice commands.

Advertisement

Whether you're having issues with the built-in microphone or one connected externally, there can be several reasons for it. Common culprits usually include improper connections, missing app permissions, or driver-related issues. Sometimes, problems with an app can also make it seem like there's an issue with Windows.

Whether your Windows 11 microphone sound is too low, producing distorted audio, or simply not being detected at all, there's no need to panic. Below, we'll walk you through some useful tips for getting your microphone working again on your PC, so you can communicate smoothly and without interruptions.