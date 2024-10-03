Buying American? Here's Why Your New Car Is Still At Risk From The Dock Strikes

The International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) union at many East and Gulf coast ports is currently on strike, disrupting their operations. This means that many imported goods will be delayed in getting off cargo ships, including cars. So, if you recently bought a brand-new Japanese or European car, the delivery of your vehicle is in danger of being delayed.

Advertisement

But if you bought an American car, or even one of the foreign cars that are actually built in America, you might be thinking that you're safe from these strikes. After all, American and made-in-America cars don't have to go through these international docks to get to your dealer, right?

However, you must remember that even though the model you picked is made by an American company and assembled in an American factory by American workers, the vehicle may still have some parts that are made elsewhere in the world. For example, modern automobiles are computers as much as they are cars, and that's why many car companies were impacted by the semiconductor shortage in the years after the Covid pandemic. If the chips used in the cars aren't made in the USA, then the auto manufacturer would need to import them. And if their factory or warehouse is located nearer to the East Coast, then their imports would likely go through an East or Gulf coast port, so the dock strike would affect them as well.

Advertisement