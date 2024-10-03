Niu KQi 100P Review: A Cheaper, Easier, Better Electric Scooter

Niu's KQi 100P is being billed as a budget electric scooter, and the sub-$350 price point does place it firmly in that category. So it should hold its own among a number of price point peers, right? Well, yes, it does. What's more unexpected is that it kind of also stands toe-to-toe with more expensive models. Like the Razor Icon or even possibly the Segway-Ninebot eKickScooter E2 Pro.

This is a scooter that you can simply take out of the box and ride, or you can get the app involved to effectively "unlock" additional features and more finely-tuned options. But it also does a bunch of really smart little things.

No one aspect is mind-blowing or spectacular on its own, but they add up to something fairly impressive. The full package is something rare and special, like finding out there's a free refill on ice cream or getting head-booped by two cats at the same time. What I'm trying to say is that, for what it is, the KQi 100P is pretty dang nice. Niu provided a KQi 100P for the purpose of this review.