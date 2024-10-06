The Best Way To Clean A Motorcycle Helmet Visor
Motorcycle helmets are vital safety devices when riding, and while general structure is the most important consideration (they need to be able to protect you, after all), the visor is also essential. A good visor guards your eyes against wind, possible impacts with bugs, glare, inclement weather, and more that would make riding significantly more challenging otherwise. But what do you do when your helmet's visor inevitably starts to get messy, thus reducing visibility?
Looking after your helmet may not be as essential as consistent motorcycle maintenance, but it's still a good idea. At a minimum, it can keep your helmet smelling fresh so you can enjoy riding without any olfactory distractions, but regular cleaning will also keep the visor clear for a safer ride. In general, it's a good idea to perform a quick cleaning as soon as you've finished riding to take care of potential debris before it hardens, while a more thorough weekly cleaning is also recommended.
The process of cleaning a helmet visor is fairly simple, too. You just need to make sure to avoid cleaners that use harsh chemicals like acetone, ammonia, or bleach, as these can actually damage the visor or any coatings it may have. Residue from chemical and aerosol sprays like bug repellent and deodorizers can have a similar effect. Also, stay away from high-pressure washers and abrasive cleaning materials (steel wool, rough brushes, etc.), as they can cause damage to the helmet and visor surfaces as well.
How to clean a motorcycle helmet's visor
What you do want to use are a clean cloth, at least one microfiber towel, a clean bowl or sink, a soft-bristled toothbrush, and either baby shampoo or mild dish soap (avoid soaps containing citric acid, phosphates, sodium carbonate, sodium aluminosilicates, or sodium silicate).
- Remove the visor from the helmet. The exact steps will differ depending on the model and manufacturer, so check the instructions for your helmet before attempting.
- Fill a clean bowl or sink with warm (not hot) water and add a little bit of dish soap or baby shampoo.
- Submerge the visor in the cleaning mixture for a few minutes — if the visor is particularly dirty, soak it for a bit longer.
- Dampen a cleaning cloth or microfiber towel and gently wipe along both sides of the visor. Take care not to scrub or wipe with too much force to avoid damaging it.
- Focus on the visor's corners, edges, and vents, where dirt has a tendency to build up the most. If you're having a tough time getting into the smaller spots and crevices, use the soft-bristled toothbrush (reminder: don't scrub).
- Use clean water to thoroughly rinse off the visor. Make sure none of the cleaning solution remains; otherwise, it could lead to streaking.
- Gently pat down the visor using a clean and dry microfiber towel. Be sure to avoid wiping or rubbing, as this could lead to damage.
With the visor cleaned and dried, just reattach it to the helmet (be sure to follow your model's instructions) and make sure it's secured properly.