The Best Way To Clean A Motorcycle Helmet Visor

Motorcycle helmets are vital safety devices when riding, and while general structure is the most important consideration (they need to be able to protect you, after all), the visor is also essential. A good visor guards your eyes against wind, possible impacts with bugs, glare, inclement weather, and more that would make riding significantly more challenging otherwise. But what do you do when your helmet's visor inevitably starts to get messy, thus reducing visibility?

Looking after your helmet may not be as essential as consistent motorcycle maintenance, but it's still a good idea. At a minimum, it can keep your helmet smelling fresh so you can enjoy riding without any olfactory distractions, but regular cleaning will also keep the visor clear for a safer ride. In general, it's a good idea to perform a quick cleaning as soon as you've finished riding to take care of potential debris before it hardens, while a more thorough weekly cleaning is also recommended.

The process of cleaning a helmet visor is fairly simple, too. You just need to make sure to avoid cleaners that use harsh chemicals like acetone, ammonia, or bleach, as these can actually damage the visor or any coatings it may have. Residue from chemical and aerosol sprays like bug repellent and deodorizers can have a similar effect. Also, stay away from high-pressure washers and abrasive cleaning materials (steel wool, rough brushes, etc.), as they can cause damage to the helmet and visor surfaces as well.

