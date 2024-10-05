Japan's Secret Jet Fighter Of WWII: The Nakajima Kikka

Little more than a year after its destruction of the U.S. fleet at Pearl Harbor, Japan experienced a devastating setback in the Battle of Guadalcanal, which began in August of 1942 and lasted until February of 1943. The combined land and naval fighting ended with the U.S. consolidating its power in the area, and Japan on the back foot for the remainder of its time in the war. Japan's heavy losses of invaluable assets like aircraft carriers weren't sustainable, and the United States would steadily overturn earlier Japanese gains one by one.

But Emperor Hirohito would not surrender until years later, in August 1945. There remained the — albeit unlikely — possibility of shifting momentum back, as there often is in warfare. What Japan needed was a formidable weapon, and engineers were working on just that: the Nakajima Kikka (Orange Blossom) jet.

Though this secret aerial weapon wouldn't save the war for the Japanese, there's no doubt that it was an intimidating prospect (and the Axis Powers certainly had some iconic aircraft in their ranks). If the timing of its development had been different, it could well have been influential. Here's what the Nakajima Kikka could do, how it fared, and the ultimate impact it had on Japan's war effort.

[Featured image by Motokoka via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and resized | Public Domain]