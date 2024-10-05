5 Classics That Make Perfect LS Engine Swap Candidates

Owning a classic car, truck, or SUV is a largely joyful experience, but there are definite pitfalls that come with the territory. Having a vehicle that is decades old in your driveway or garage often means dealing with mechanical and structural failures, and there might also be routine maintenance that was neglected by previous owners. Unless your classic has already been restored or restomodded, chances are good you might need to consider replacing the engine.

When that time comes, either by choice or necessity, modernizing your classic's powertrain can help improve its power, fuel economy, and reliability. Chevy LS engine swaps have been popular since the LS1 first appeared under the hood of the Corvette in 1997. They're plentiful in salvage yards, replacement and upgrade parts are easy to come by, and the sheer number of existing swaps means there is a huge community of LS enthusiasts to guide you along the way. There are a few things you should know before starting an LS swap project, but these five classics work well for such an endeavor.

[Featured image by Nakhon100 via Wikimedia Commons|Cropped and scaled|CC-By SA 2.0]