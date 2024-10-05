Why Your Chromecast Shows A Black Screen When Casting (And How To Fix It)

Within the past decade or so, streaming has revolutionized how society accesses various forms of media. Companies from all over the world have scrambled to get in on the craze, including Google. The tech giant notably released the line of Google Chromecast devices, which is soon to be discontinued, to allow users to watch movies, shows, and more from one device to their TV. For the most part, the Chromecast has proven a success for the company, but it's not perfect. There are some problems they've been reported to have for a handful of reasons.

One of the biggest issues some owners have noted is its occasional inability to play anything when casting, merely showing a black screen. If this is something you're struggling with, you should know that it could take some trial and error to get it up and running properly again. Causes for this glitch can be power and the HDMI cord (not to be confused with the similar DP cable) issues or mix-ups, apps not being up to date, or the TV or device itself not having the latest firmware properly downloaded, to name a few.

This may seem like a broad assortment of categories to sift through when it comes to troubleshooting, thankfully, the potential solutions aren't too complicated to try out.