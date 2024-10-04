Six Of The Most Powerful V6 Pickup Trucks On The Market In 2024

Pickup trucks are quite popular among Americans, and the vast range of them come with different engine configurations, ranging from inline-fours to inline-sixes, V6s, and V8s. For drivers considering a new pickup truck, the V6-powered models are often a happy medium, as they bridge the gap between the performance of a V8 and the efficiency of a four-cylinder engine. But with modern trucks, you need lots of power to handle heavier payloads, merge onto highways, climb steep grades, or quickly pass slower vehicles, and that's where having the most horsepower comes in handy.

Sadly, some consumer favorites don't have a V6, with the likes of the Chevy Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 limited to either four-cylinder and V8 gas engines or a diesel inline-six, so if you're set on buying a V6 pickup truck, you're going to have to make difficult compromises. That's not to say there aren't other compelling pickups with a V6, though, because you've still got a greater choice than you probably realize.