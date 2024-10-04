Six Of The Most Powerful V6 Pickup Trucks On The Market In 2024
Pickup trucks are quite popular among Americans, and the vast range of them come with different engine configurations, ranging from inline-fours to inline-sixes, V6s, and V8s. For drivers considering a new pickup truck, the V6-powered models are often a happy medium, as they bridge the gap between the performance of a V8 and the efficiency of a four-cylinder engine. But with modern trucks, you need lots of power to handle heavier payloads, merge onto highways, climb steep grades, or quickly pass slower vehicles, and that's where having the most horsepower comes in handy.
Sadly, some consumer favorites don't have a V6, with the likes of the Chevy Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 limited to either four-cylinder and V8 gas engines or a diesel inline-six, so if you're set on buying a V6 pickup truck, you're going to have to make difficult compromises. That's not to say there aren't other compelling pickups with a V6, though, because you've still got a greater choice than you probably realize.
2024 Ford F-150 Raptor
Ford debuted a refreshed F-150 Raptor for the 2024 model year with gobs of updates under the skin, but its twin-turbo 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 was left untouched, and that's because it already offers a good level of performance. The DOHC engine makes an exceptionally forceful 450 hp and 510 lb-ft of torque, with that output handled by a 10-speed shiftable automatic transmission on its way to the ground via all fours. That not only makes the F-150 Raptor the most powerful V6 pickup truck you can buy in 2024, but it also makes it one of the fastest trucks on the market, considering the sprint to 60 mph requires just 5.2 seconds, according to a Car and Driver testing.
The F-150 Raptor is also a competent workhorse when you expect it to act like one – even though, compared to the regular F-150 models, it sacrifices some of its towing capability for that explosive performance. The Raptor's towing capacity is rated at 8,200 pounds, which, while lower than the 13,500-pound max rating of the standard F-150s, is amply sufficient for most applications. The F-150 Raptor also has a maximum payload rating of 1,410 pounds, which is decent enough for a performance truck.
2025 Toyota Tundra Hybrid
For the 2025 model year, the Toyota Tundra is available with three impressive engine options. However, if you want the highest-horsepower model, the off-road-oriented Tundra TRD Pro or Capstone trim should be your go-to choice, although the engine is optionally available on the Limited, Platinum, and 1794 Edition trims. Known as the i-Force Max, the powertrain pairs a 3.4-liter V6 with a battery and electric motor to produce 437 total horsepower and 583 lb-ft of torque. That power gets to the wheels through a 10-speed automatic transmission, allowing you to scoot to 60 mph in a reasonably quick 5.7 seconds, per MotorTrend data.
While not quite as powerful as the hybrid engine, the nonhybrid twin-turbo V6 in the Tundra is another mighty beast. In the entry-level SR model, it makes 348 hp and 405 lb-ft of torque, but when you step up to the higher trims, that output goes up to an even more respectable 389 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque, with 0-60 mph arriving in 6.2 seconds. In EPA testing, a rear-wheel-drive 2024 Toyota Tundra with the iForce Max hybrid V6 returned 20 mpg in the city, 24 mpg highway, and 22 mpg combined. Depending on the configuration, the nonhybrid models deliver 17-19 mpg city, 20-24 mpg highway, and 19-22 mpg combined, according to EPA tests conducted on the 2023 models of the truck.
2024 Ford F-150
If you want a full-size Ford truck that sacrifices neither performance nor utility, a regular F-150 might be exactly what you need. Models with the 3.5L PowerBoost full hybrid V6, for example, bring 430 horsepower (along with 570 lb-ft of torque) to the party while allowing you to tow up to 11,200 pounds and carry 1,755 pounds in their truck bed. If that's still not good enough for your pickup truck application, the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine should do just fine, as it generates 400 hp (and 500 lb-ft) while enabling up to 13,500-pound towing capacity and a 2,445-pound max payload rating.
The least powerful members of Ford's 2024 F-150 family come equipped with a 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 rated at 325 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque. But even this modest engine is slightly more capable than the Raptor's high-output V6, seeing as it is available with a maximum towing capacity of 8,400 pounds and a max payload rating of 1,775 pounds. The 2.7-liter is also fairly efficient, earning up to 19 mpg in the city, 25 mpg highway, and 21 mpg combined. That combined return is bettered only by the hybrid V6, which gains 22 mpg in the city, 24 mpg highway, and 23 mpg combined in EPA tests.
2024 Ford Ranger Raptor
This list is admittedly starting to skew in Ford's favor, but each of these trucks has rightly earned their keen appreciation. The all-new, off-road-ready 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor is no exception. This midsize truck made sure of a place among the most powerful V6 pickup trucks of 2024 courtesy of a 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 shared with the 418-hp Ford Bronco Raptor. However, under the hood of the Ranger Raptor, the V6 makes slightly less oomph at 405 horsepower and 430 lb-ft of torque. That's still good enough for a 0-60 mph sprint in a mere 5.3 seconds and for a quarter-mile run in 14.1 seconds at 97 mph, according to a Car and Driver test.
To go with the performance, Ford made sure the Ranger lives up to the Raptor moniker by outfitting it with everything from a long travel suspension with Watts link rear suspension and 2.5-inch FOX Live Valve Internal Bypass shocks to front and rear locking differentials, a sophisticated four-wheel drive system, as well as an electronically controlled on-demand two-speed transfer case. The Ranger Raptor is also delivered with up to seven modes for enhanced performance whether you're descending sharp inclines or crawling over obstacles: Normal, Tow/Haul, Sport, Slippery, Off-Road, Rock Crawl, and Baja. As for the regular Ranger, higher models feature a twin-turbocharged 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 that makes a still-impressive 315 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque.
2025 Nissan Frontier
In the unlikely event that you ever find yourself needing slightly less power for your use case than the models above provide, the Nissan Frontier might be a good option. Its naturally aspirated 3.8-liter V6 puts out a relatively modest 310 horsepower and 281 lb-ft of torque, with output finding its way to the wheels through a nine-speed automatic transmission. Unsurprisingly, it is also one of the slowest V6 trucks on this list; we're talking about a 0-60 mph time of 7.3 seconds and a quarter mile time of 15.6 seconds at 90 mph per C/D. Top speed also isn't the most impressive, at 112 mph.
While you won't be going anywhere too fast, you can at least take comfort in the Frontier's acceptable capability. When appropriately equipped, the midsize pickup can tow up to 7,150 pounds and carry a payload of 1,620 pounds in its truck bed, which is good for the class. Other attractive features that can be found on the truck include an available 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system (an 8-inch screen is standard), a 10-speaker Fender sound system, and a power driver's seat, as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which should make it feel a whole lot more. Keyless entry, push-button start, automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, and wires Apple CarPlay come standard.
2025 Ram 1500
Recently, Stellantis has taken its electrification plans more seriously by discontinuing some of its gasoline engines from its lineup, with the popular HEMI V8 bowing out from the scene alongside the 2024 Ram 1500 models. The 2024 model year was also the last one for the beastly Ram 1500 TRX, with the Dodge preferring to go with a 420-hp (or 540) twin-turbocharged Hurricane inline-six engine moving forward. Fortunately for V6 enthusiasts, the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 soldiers on and will likely continue to be available, given its decent fuel economy return.
With regard to its performance, the V6 works alongside a 48-volt hybrid system to generate 305 hp and 269 lb-ft of torque, with that power routed to the wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. Fuel economy estimates are also respectable for a truck. In EPA testing, a rear-wheel-drive 2024 Ram 1500 HFE earned 20 mpg in the city, 26 mpg highway, and 23 mpg combined. That return drops slightly in other models, depending on configuration, but the least efficient is the 2024 rear-drive Ram 1500 Classic, which gets 17 mpg city, 25 mpg highway, and 20 mpg combined.