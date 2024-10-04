How To Turn Off Read Receipts On An Android Phone

One of the biggest conveniences technology has brought us is Rich Communication Services, or RCS messaging. With just an internet connection and a few taps on your phone, you can get in touch with essentially anyone across the planet. It's arguably a lot better than SMS texting, as you get a host of fancy features that make communicating with people a lot easier. For one, RCS messaging lets you send high-quality images and videos. You can also react to others' messages, and even create group chats similar to how you would on instant messaging apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Facebook Messenger.

Another notable feature of RCS messaging is its read receipts. This tells you whether or not the person you're talking to has already read your chat. It can be pretty handy as this confirms that the other person has received your message, and it didn't just get lost in the void. However, read receipts go both ways — they also work when you read a message you received from somebody. So what if you prefer not to let the sender know you've read their chat? Fortunately, this feature can be turned off. We'll walk you through the steps on disabling read receipts on both Google Messages and Samsung Messages.