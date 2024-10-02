Is The Plymouth Barracuda Really Returning In 2025?
Plymouth has been out of the automobile game for over 20 years. Still, it remains a beloved name for the contributions it made during its time as an active brand. It was especially notable in the realm of muscle cars, with a few of Plymouth's offerings standing out as its most powerful. Among its best known and most celebrated models was the Plymouth Barracuda, in production from 1964 to 1974 and now a legendary vehicle — so much so that many car enthusiasts hope for its eventual return.
As the Barracuda's popularity has endured and grown in the decades since it was discontinued, fans have yearned for it to make a comeback. And some have even made online posts claiming that the Barracuda is set to return in 2025. Sadly for those hoping for a fresh take on the Barracuda, these claims are nothing more than unsubstantiated rumors, often backed by images and videos generated by artificial intellgence — the kind of thing that substantiates the horror stories proving A.I. could soon be a serious threat. There's no official word on a new generation of Barracudas.
Of course, the return of the Barracuda isn't anything new or entirely a creation of the A.I. era. Word of the car's comeback has been tossed around for years with nothing to show for it.
Barracuda return rumors are nothing new
The Plymouth Barracuda remains a loved and sought-after muscle car, and if you want one, you'll have to drop tens of thousands of dollars to get it. McDonald's even showcased its own custom Barracuda, the Burgercuda, in 2023 to capitalize on the model's popularity. So it's no surprise that throughout the decades, rumors of its comeback have made the rounds online. And around a decade ago, it actually seemed pretty likely that the Barracuda was gearing up for another run.
Back in 2015, it was said that a Fiat Chrysler Automobiles dealer meeting had hosted the first showing of a new Barracuda — in convertible form, no less. It was also reported that it would be rebranded as a Dodge, marking a new era for the storied car. This news, coupled with word of a Fiat Chrysler patent extension on the Barracuda name, seemed to indicate that the vehicle's return was imminent. But that was not the case, and the Barracuda is still just a classic.
In the world of automobiles, it's best to never say never. At the same time, it's crucial to not believe everything you see online, especially if it seems too good to be true. Perhaps someday a new Barracuda will come along, but no such endeavor has been undertaken yet.