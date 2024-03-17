All About The McDonald's Plymouth 'BurgerCuda'

As the world's biggest fast food chain, McDonald's is constantly changing and evolving its marketing practices. Following in the footsteps of Grimace, who made his triumphant return to the McDonald's advertising forefront in 2023, the Hamburglar has done the same. The longtime mascot has appeared in print ads, commercials, and on social media since coming back to the spotlight, and he even had his sights on a rather unique form of promotion. Earlier this year, he hit the road in his new ride, a Sean Smith-designed 1970 Plymouth Barracuda — from a family of very underappreciated muscle cars — that has been appropriately dubbed the BurgerCuda.

Suffice to say, the BurgerCuda isn't a ride you would've wanted to miss, and not just because it's a sleek white, black, and red 1970 'Cuda with a Hamburglar-themed interior, burger dispenser behind the shifter (with a built-in heat lamp), and 20-inch Billet wheels. From January 29 to February 25, there were some great prizes associated with the vehicle. If you were to spot it during its coast-to-coast road trip, you could scan a code to get an Arch card and various pieces of McDonald's merchandise. Unfortunately, according to MotorTrend, the BurgerCuda itself was not up for grabs.

One has to imagine that if the Hamburglar's BurgerCuda stuck around longer — unlike the entire Plymouth brand — it could've reached the same cultural status as other McDonald's automobiles.