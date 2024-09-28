Honda CB300R Vs BMW G310 R: What's The Difference And Which Is Better For Your Needs?
Entry level motorcycles for new riders are better than ever these days. Motorcycle manufacturers understand that beginner riders need to be able to grow into bikes. Even expert riders will sometimes choose cheaper motorcycles for a bit of fun and practical transportation, so they need to be entertaining while also being affordable. That's where bikes like the Honda CB300R and the BMW G 310 R come in.
Both the BMW and the Honda are small and nimble enough to navigate crowded city life, but powerful enough for short highway journeys. They're also both priced below $6,000, available in some entertaining colors, and they're relatively easy to ride. With low weight and limited power compared to 600cc and 1000cc bikes, small bikes in the 300cc range aren't as difficult to handle or modulate. They're easy to park, relatively inexpensive to maintain, and they're more approachable for new riders. If you're learning to ride, and you want to purchase something new that feels relatively sporty, both of these motorcycles should be right near the top of your list. But which one is the right choice?
BMW G 310 R: a single-cylinder with some pep
The BMW G 310 R is powered by a single-cylinder 313cc engine that produces 34 horsepower at 9,250 rpm — decent power and revs for a single-cylinder bike. BMW says that it carries the DNA of the larger and much-more-powerful S 1000 RR – one of the fastest BMW motorcycles ever built — and while it certainly isn't as fast or exciting, the G 310 R does share some styling cues from further up the BMW line. The G 310 R tops out at 88 mph, so it should be suitable for all kinds of city commutes and good for the occasional freeway ride. The 2.9-gallon fuel tank is respectable for bikes in the 300-cc-ish class, offering plenty of range for the daily commute. The BMW's seat height measures 30.9 inches, with available low and high seats options available.
Like any good bike should, the G 310 R is available with all sorts of accessories like adjustable brake and clutch levers, heated grips, hand protectors, a luggage rack, and a 29-liter top case. It's also available in multiple colors like Racing Blue, Cosmic Black, and Granite Gray. The Racing Blue is a particular favorite, with its red wheels and frame helping it stand out in a crowd. The base price for a 2024 BMW G 310 R checks in at $5,590 (including a $595 destination fee), which is reasonable for an entry level bike.
Honda CB300R: light and nimble
Like the BMW, the Honda CB300R is a naked motorcycle with a single-cylinder engine. Honda doesn't list the horsepower, but some sources claim the 286cc engine makes 30 hp –slightly less than the BMW. Top speed is also claimed by outside sources at around 90 mph — slightly more than the BMW. It should be noted, though, that the BMW G 310 R is a bit heavier, weighing in at 362 pounds wet (full of fluids with a full tank of gas), while the Honda is a svelte 316 pounds wet (30 pounds lighter than the previous-gen CB300F). 50 pounds with bikes this small with such modest powertrains is likely to make a difference in handling and riding experience. Seat height for the CB300R is 31.6 inches, slightly higher than the BMW, but low enough that most riders will fit easily. The Honda's fuel tank is also ever-so-slightly smaller, at 2.6 gallons.
The 2025 CB300R is slightly more expensive than the BMW, checking in at $5,749 (including a $600 destination fee) so the price difference likely won't be the deciding factor for most buyers. Both bikes use 110/70R17 tires up front and 150/60R17 tires in the rear, so the cost of replacing a set of rubber will be exactly the same. The Honda is only available in two colors, matte black and dusk yellow (the dusk yellow comes with bronze wheels), so style and ride may be a deciding factor since these bikes are so evenly matched. That said, it's best to test each bike before making a decision.