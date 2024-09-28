Honda CB300R Vs BMW G310 R: What's The Difference And Which Is Better For Your Needs?

Entry level motorcycles for new riders are better than ever these days. Motorcycle manufacturers understand that beginner riders need to be able to grow into bikes. Even expert riders will sometimes choose cheaper motorcycles for a bit of fun and practical transportation, so they need to be entertaining while also being affordable. That's where bikes like the Honda CB300R and the BMW G 310 R come in.

Both the BMW and the Honda are small and nimble enough to navigate crowded city life, but powerful enough for short highway journeys. They're also both priced below $6,000, available in some entertaining colors, and they're relatively easy to ride. With low weight and limited power compared to 600cc and 1000cc bikes, small bikes in the 300cc range aren't as difficult to handle or modulate. They're easy to park, relatively inexpensive to maintain, and they're more approachable for new riders. If you're learning to ride, and you want to purchase something new that feels relatively sporty, both of these motorcycles should be right near the top of your list. But which one is the right choice?