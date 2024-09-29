Chromebook Touchpad Not Working? Try These Fixes

Chromebooks are widely considered to be some of the best budget laptops, with several highly regarded options available like the $399 Acer Chromebook Plus 515. They're typically solid workhorse laptops, though not ideal for high-end gaming or digital work.

Advertisement

Of course, no matter the manufacturer or model, laptops occasionally run into issues, such as the touchpad suddenly not working (or not working properly). It's possible to work around this problem in a pinch by using keyboard commands or plugging in a mouse. But if you rely on the trackpad for regular use, you're going to want to sort things out sooner rather than later, especially if you've customized your Chromebook.

Should you suddenly find your Chromebook's trackpad acting up, don't panic. There's a chance you'll need to contact the manufacturer and send it in for repairs, but it's more likely that this is something you can troubleshoot on your own. If none of these steps work, though, then it might be time to consult with professionals.

Advertisement