Who Makes Harbor Freight's Stud & Spot Welders, And How Much Do They Cost?
If you're in the market for decent quality and reasonably priced tools, then Harbor Freight may be just the place for you. Shopping in physical stores or online, one is met with all kinds of tools and appliances for a range of use cases. Some are more so oriented toward professionals, though there are plenty of Harbor Freight tools any new homeowner can use as well. Tools that fall into the former category and go a few steps beyond the average drill or sander are stud and spot welders, which Harbor Freight has a few of to consider.
At the time of this writing, Harbor Freight's website only lists one stud welder and two spot welders for sale. All three of these products are advertised as from Chicago Electric, which is responsible for several must-have tools for DIY enthusiasts and is a brand actually owned by Harbor Freight. That said, where Chicago Electric products are made is a matter lacking in extensive information.
It's known that Harbor Freight gets its tools directly from manufacturing centers — the same that supply some major tool brands with their stock. Suppliers can be located overseas, with China being one such region where Chicago Electric welders are made, as indicated on the labels of some welders. Suppliers can come and go over time, so if you want to know where your Chicago Electric welders are from, you can always check the "Made In" label on the tool itself or its packaging.
Pricing Chicago Electric welders
As mentioned, there aren't a ton of options at Harbor Freight when looking for a spot or stud welder. There's the Chicago Electric Stud Welder Dent Repair Kit and the two spot welders, the 120-volt and 240-volt Chicago Electric units. While all of these options come highly recommended by those on the Harbor Freight website, with none of them scoring below a four-plus average star rating, good reviews don't necessarily make a product perfect for one's budget.
The Chicago Electric stud welder has an MSRP of $99.99, and the two spot welders only up the ante from there. The 240-volt unit retails for $169.99, while its 120-volt counterpart will cost you $179.99. If you go elsewhere, these prices are likely to fluctuate a bit. For example, Home Depot's cheapest comparative stud welder kit is $147.20, with its cheapest 120-volt spot welder sitting at $179.95. For a 240-volt piece, you're looking at a cost of over $200.
Harbor Freight may not have the deepest selection of spot and stud welders, but at least customer reviews indicate they're worth the sticker price. If you are looking to save some money, though, then be sure to shop at Harbor Freight during the best times of the year for deals and discounts.