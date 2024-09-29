Is It Okay To Switch Brands Every Time You Change Your Oil? TikTok Has The Answer
It can be a bit of a trial to shop for oil, even for experienced garage mechanics. Every auto parts store has a seemingly infinite variety of brands available. It bears asking the question: Is it alright to switch brands when I change my oil?
Fortunately, within the stream of millions of cat videos, TikTok has an answer that may shed some light on the issue and allow you to relax when it comes time for an oil change. In a clip that asked if changing oil brands was okay, TikTok user FordBossMe, a professional mechanic, shared with his fans that as long as specific motor oil classifications like the oil weight and grade are the same (for example, using 5W-30 in a car that specifies that weight), it's perfectly acceptable to switch to a brand of oil that is on sale or that happens to be a little cheaper or more widely available.
Take the time to shop around
There is, however, one caveat that FordBossMe mentions: You should only shop for different brands of oil if your car is out of the manufacturer's warranty period.
Warranty claims can be complicated. Using oil outside the original manufacturer or dealership's specifications could be grounds to deny a warranty claim should a mechanical failure occur. All in all, it's best to play it safe when it comes to warranty work.
As long as you use new oil from a reputable manufacturer that fits within the specifications of your car, there is no harm in switching brands of oil when it's time for a change. Getting regular oil changes within the manufacturer's specified intervals is significantly more important to your engine's overall health than sticking to a certain brand. Your bank account will thank you if you take the time to compare prices, and your car will thank you if you change the oil.