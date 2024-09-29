Is It Okay To Switch Brands Every Time You Change Your Oil? TikTok Has The Answer

It can be a bit of a trial to shop for oil, even for experienced garage mechanics. Every auto parts store has a seemingly infinite variety of brands available. It bears asking the question: Is it alright to switch brands when I change my oil?

Advertisement

Fortunately, within the stream of millions of cat videos, TikTok has an answer that may shed some light on the issue and allow you to relax when it comes time for an oil change. In a clip that asked if changing oil brands was okay, TikTok user FordBossMe, a professional mechanic, shared with his fans that as long as specific motor oil classifications like the oil weight and grade are the same (for example, using 5W-30 in a car that specifies that weight), it's perfectly acceptable to switch to a brand of oil that is on sale or that happens to be a little cheaper or more widely available.