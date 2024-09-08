Here's What's Covered Under The Chevrolet Powertrain Warranty
Every new Chevrolet car, truck, and SUV that leaves their respective Chevy factories comes with several warranties. The most basic is a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, along with a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Knowing what's covered under each warranty is critical to making the most of your new Chevy over time.
For instance, the three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty covers the entire vehicle for repairs (including parts and labor) to address any defects or faults in materials or build quality. It includes warranty coverage for the tires and towing to a Chevy dealer for the necessary repairs. However, the Chevy bumper-to-bumper warranty does not cover damage due to accidents, alterations, poor maintenance, or misuse. It includes noise or vibrations in the vehicle's regular operation.
One of the most essential plans is the Chevy powertrain limited warranty. It covers the engine, transmission, and drivetrain for repairs, parts, and labor if anything goes wrong with the main components of your vehicle.
What the Chevrolet powertrain limited warranty covers
Chevrolet's limited powertrain warranty is for five years/60,000 miles (whichever comes first) upon purchasing or leasing the vehicle. The coverage includes engine components like the block, cylinder head, manifolds, oil pump, timing gears, seals, gaskets, electrical components, and all internal parts (pistons, valves, etc.). Meanwhile, the Chevy powertrain warranty will cover the transmission, transaxle, and transfer case, including the casing and all internally lubricated parts, seals, and gaskets.
For added peace of mind, the powertrain warranty includes coverage for the drivetrain, including the axle shafts, constant velocity (CV) joints, propeller shafts, bearings, universal joints, final-drive housings, and all internally lubricated components — essentially all the things that turn the wheels and keep your Chevy planted on the road.
However, the Chevy powertrain warranty will not cover certain parts of your new vehicle. It includes the coolant and cooling lines, hoses, radiators, connectors, wiring, and sensors. The brand offers Silver and Platinum protection plans if you want more coverage and to protect your new Chevy from manufacturing or factory defects. The Silver plan includes coverage for the suspension, steering, brakes, climate control, and electrical systems.
On the other hand, the Platinum protection plan includes everything from the Silver plan, and more coverage for the audio and navigation. The upgrades include roadside assistance (towing, battery services, flat tire assistance, emergency fuel and oil delivery, etc.) and rental car coverage. You can learn more by visiting a local Chevy dealer for more specific details.