Here's What's Covered Under The Chevrolet Powertrain Warranty

Every new Chevrolet car, truck, and SUV that leaves their respective Chevy factories comes with several warranties. The most basic is a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, along with a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Knowing what's covered under each warranty is critical to making the most of your new Chevy over time.

For instance, the three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty covers the entire vehicle for repairs (including parts and labor) to address any defects or faults in materials or build quality. It includes warranty coverage for the tires and towing to a Chevy dealer for the necessary repairs. However, the Chevy bumper-to-bumper warranty does not cover damage due to accidents, alterations, poor maintenance, or misuse. It includes noise or vibrations in the vehicle's regular operation.

One of the most essential plans is the Chevy powertrain limited warranty. It covers the engine, transmission, and drivetrain for repairs, parts, and labor if anything goes wrong with the main components of your vehicle.

