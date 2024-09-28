7 Of The Best Interior Features In The Ford F-150 King Ranch

Full self-driving: Are we there yet? The answer is still no for consumer vehicles. But Ford is setting the pace now –- ahead of even Tesla, according to Consumer Reports, with its Level 2 active driving assistance system, BlueCruise. It's available on the 2024 and 2025 King Ranch and 2024 Tremor F-150.

BlueCruise is one of the standout features on new Ford F-150s, pairing adaptive cruise control with lane centering assistance to keep the truck traveling at a safe distance from the vehicle in front of it, as well as vehicles to the sides. It does this by controlling speed, braking, and steering to keep the truck in the center of its lane, or even move it slightly off-center when detecting a vehicle close by in an adjoining lane. It can also change lanes without the driver steering. This feature is especially useful for driving in stop-and-go traffic or on long stretches of uninterrupted highway, which can be especially fatiguing. It does all of this on select sections of controlled-access divided highways.

Unlike some systems that require the driver to touch the steering wheel to convince the vehicle the driver isn't sleeping or dead, BlueCruise uses a driver-facing camera that watches where the driver is looking and the position of his or her head. This is important with a hands-free system because drivers still need to be able to take over at any time in case of emergency.