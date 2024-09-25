Can Motorcycle Campers Be Pulled By A Car? Here's What You Need To Know

When towing a motorcycle camper with a car, the primary consideration should be the hitch and tongue level. Most compact cars or midsized sedans don't have factory-installed hitches, so you must outfit the vehicle with a Class I or II hitch. A Class I hitch has an average tongue weight of 200 pounds and is suitable for pulling up to 2,000 lbs. of load. It's ideal for small compact cars, midsize sedans, and small crossovers.

Meanwhile, a Class II hitch is for larger sedans, minivans, and midsize crossovers. Class II hitches could pull up to 3,500 pounds and handle a tongue weight of 300 lbs. A Class II hitch is a bit overkill for hauling a motorcycle camper with a car, but what's more important is the tongue level. Since cars, trucks, or SUVs are higher off the ground than motorcycles, you'll need an adjustable trailer hitch or compatible ball mounts to lower the height of the ball and keep it level with the trailer coupling. Moreover, you might need to install extensions for the safety chains to complete the setup.

The tongue weight, or the force the trailer exerts on the tow ball, is as significant as the tongue level. Despite towing a small motorcycle camper, the rules for pulling heavier or larger trailers still apply. The tongue weight should be no less than 10% or greater than 15% of the gross trailer weight (GTW). Anything less or above will affect your car or truck's stability while towing.

