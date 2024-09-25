The Honda CR-X Squared: The Twin-Engine Oddity That Somehow Worked

Two heads are better than one, they say, and we've probably all experienced the relief of finding a problem rather easier to tackle with another's understanding and support. Two engines, meanwhile, aren't necessarily better than one. A dual-engine setup might boast more combined power, but it can also result in a model that's much more mechanically complex and impractical.

Cars with two engines under the hood have been created by the biggest automakers, such as Citroën's 2CV Sahara AZ 4x4, and by veteran car modifiers and customizers, such as the hot rod Mysterion dreamed up by the legendary Ed Roth. Honda is another popular brand that has ventured into this fascinating experimental territory, with the CR-X Squared.

The Japanese giant has enjoyed considerable success with the rather cool CR-X, a sporty compact introduced in 1983. Owners and enthusiasts have also boldly experimented with the model at times, and in doing so, something truly unique and wonderfully ridiculous was created: the CR-X Squared. Though the CR-X received neat variants like the Honda CR-X SiR, this model is something else entirely. Let's see when and why this unique CR-X was created, what the second engine offered it, and where it is today.

