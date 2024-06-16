What Happened To The Honda CR-X SiR & What's One Worth Today?

Honda's reputation for producing modestly priced, fuel-efficient vehicles that are absurdly fun to drive is the stuff of automotive legend. But among the millions of Honda lovers across the globe, there's one subset that believes the Japanese automaker's penchant for producing such vehicles reached its zenith in the 1980s with the release of the fabled CR-X.

The sporty, two-door hatchback coupe debuted in Honda's lineup in 1984, initially confounding consumers with its off-beat style. However, the CR-X quickly made fans of those who got behind the wheel, dazzling drivers with its above-average handling and exceptional fuel economy. Though not typically ranked among Honda's most reliable builds, the lightweight CR-X could also be counted on as much as any of the manufacturer's creations to get you from Point A to Point B.

Honda would deliver several variants of the CR-X during its production run, with the SiR proving the pinnacle of the build for many, thanks to desirable upgrades like the automaker's powerful DOHC V-tech engine and stylish flourishes like a glass-top roof. Unfortunately for U.S. fans of the CR-X, the SiR build was never made available stateside. It was also only available in Japan and Europe for a brief period, with Honda debuting the high-performance 2nd Gen CR-X in 1990 and summarily ending production on the CR-X line as we knew it in 1991. Sadly, similar fates tried awaited both the CR-X's immediate successor, the Del Sol, and its recent spiritual successor, the Honda CR-Z.