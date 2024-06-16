What Happened To The Honda CR-X SiR & What's One Worth Today?
Honda's reputation for producing modestly priced, fuel-efficient vehicles that are absurdly fun to drive is the stuff of automotive legend. But among the millions of Honda lovers across the globe, there's one subset that believes the Japanese automaker's penchant for producing such vehicles reached its zenith in the 1980s with the release of the fabled CR-X.
The sporty, two-door hatchback coupe debuted in Honda's lineup in 1984, initially confounding consumers with its off-beat style. However, the CR-X quickly made fans of those who got behind the wheel, dazzling drivers with its above-average handling and exceptional fuel economy. Though not typically ranked among Honda's most reliable builds, the lightweight CR-X could also be counted on as much as any of the manufacturer's creations to get you from Point A to Point B.
Honda would deliver several variants of the CR-X during its production run, with the SiR proving the pinnacle of the build for many, thanks to desirable upgrades like the automaker's powerful DOHC V-tech engine and stylish flourishes like a glass-top roof. Unfortunately for U.S. fans of the CR-X, the SiR build was never made available stateside. It was also only available in Japan and Europe for a brief period, with Honda debuting the high-performance 2nd Gen CR-X in 1990 and summarily ending production on the CR-X line as we knew it in 1991. Sadly, similar fates tried awaited both the CR-X's immediate successor, the Del Sol, and its recent spiritual successor, the Honda CR-Z.
An SiR model CR-X is relatively affordable, but may be hard to find
Given that the SiR variant of the Honda CR-X was only manufactured for a couple of years, and was never sold in the U.S., the vehicles are a little hard to come by in the States. So, you might need to scour either the Japanese or European auto sales scenes if you're looking to pick one up.
That being the case, getting one to your driveway will obviously be less of a problem if you live in Japan or Europe, with buyers who do reside in the U.S. needing to factor import fees and taxes into the potential cost of purchasing an SiR. Whether you're searching for a CR-X SiR in America or abroad, according to Hagerty, getting your hands on a 1990 and 1991 build in good condition will likely set you back about $15,000. The price for either make will obviously fluctuate dramatically based on mileage, with well cared for vehicles likely to fetch a higher sum.
Despite the relative scarcity of SiRs in the States, a few have actually made their way to U.S. shores in the three decades since it hit the streets of Japan. It seems, however, that when SiRs do become available in the U.S., they don't last long, with one recent sale clocking in at just under $12,000. Likewise, an SiR sold through a Japanese sales house specializing in JDM vehicles went for $19,500, and the current asking price for an SiR for a sale in the UK is a cool £21,000 (roughly $26,000 USD). That may seem like a lot of money, but for legit CR-X diehards, even those hefty prices could prove very right.