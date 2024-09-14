5 Cars That Have Two Engines Under The Hood

You don't need to be an experienced mechanic, or even show much interest in cars at all, to be able to identify the basics that make up a typical car: four wheels, an engine, a wheel, a trunk, a hood. The fact is, though, this gross simplification doesn't always stand, because certain models break from this norm. The British icon that is the Reliant Robin is one of many three-wheeled cars on the market while the "American Dream," a unique one-off super limo created by Jay Ohrberg in 1986 and deemed the longest car in the world, had 26 wheels.

There's something else very special about this particular creation, on top of the ludicrous fact that it's a 100-foot mega limo. It sports a pair of engines, or, more accurately, a pair of pairs: Four V8 engines in total are spread between the front and back of the American Dream.

Of course, this is a very unusual case and is not a necessary set up for a commercial model, but there are regular cars that have been designed to incorporate twin engines in their designs as well. From the rather majestic Twini Mini to a modern Tesla, here are some models that were designed in this fashion, what became of them, and why they warranted two engines in the first place.

