How To Transfer Your Microsoft Authenticator Account To A New Phone

Whether you've gone all out and splurged on the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold or are planning to upgrade to the iPhone 16 Pro, there's a lot of housekeeping involved in switching out your old phone for a new one. When you take your new phone out of the box, after turning it on, one of the first things you probably do is begin the process of transferring data from your old phone to the new one. You can easily do this with an Android device, or if you're going from Android to iPhone, you can use the Move to iOS app to facilitate the process.

However, some apps and accounts can't be moved that easily and will require some special attention from you, including the Microsoft Authenticator account. If you use the Microsoft Authenticator app for two-factor (2FA) authentication, you'll have to move it to your new phone separately by backing up your data to the cloud and restoring it on your new device to ensure you have uninterrupted access to your 2FA codes and all of your accounts.