How To Clean A Mousepad The Right Way (Fabric, Rubber, Plastic, Or Wired)

When was the last time you cleaned your mousepad? Hopefully, it was recently because — considering how much time many of us spend at our computers — it's used constantly, which means it's also constantly acquiring dirt, grime, crumbs, and other unwanted debris. Not only is this unsightly and unsanitary, but it can even affect performance as dirt and debris can enter the mouse. You certainly don't want to let things get to this point, especially if you're using a pricey, high-quality mouse or one of the best gaming mice available to improve your gaming.

Computers and computer accessories aren't typically cheap, which is why you'll want to follow any useful and important tips for PC maintenance that you find. Even if your mousepad is cheap and you don't give it much thought, it's not exempt from this importance. Honestly, you should be taking steps to avoid your mousepad getting too dirty in the first place by addressing any spills immediately and regularly sucking up dust and debris around your computer area with a small hand vacuum, as well as frequently disinfecting it with a safe sanitizer.

Once it comes time to actually wash down your mousepad with soap and water, however, you'll want to make sure you do it correctly so that you don't do more harm than good. The best methods for cleaning your mousepad depends on the materials it's made of (or whether it's individually powered or not). Here is how you can clean your mousepad the right way, whether it's fabric, cloth, rubber, plastic, or wired.

