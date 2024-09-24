Chromebook's Auto-Click Feature: What It's For And How To Turn It On

Opinions on Chromebooks can be a little mixed at times. Laptops such as the Acer Chromebook Plus 515 are often a go-to for budget-conscious students. Conversely, there are also several reasons someone shouldn't buy a Chromebook. But counter to that previous "conversely," Chromebooks also hide a lot of useful laptop-changing features. Kind of like auto-clicking.

But what even is the auto-click feature on a Chromebook? Well, it's basically what the name implies: An option to have your Chromebook click your mouse (or touchpad) for you, without having to perform a physical clicking action. In practice, it allows you to move the cursor around as you typically would, except now instead of clicking you simply stop moving the cursor when it's over or near the item you want to click on. Once the cursor stops moving for a preset amount of time, the Chromebook will perform a click.

Auto-click can be fine-tuned to work as several different kinds of clicks, lets you decide how long the delay between cursor stoppage and automated clicking will be, and can be adjusted so that you don't have to land the cursor directly on a particular icon or menu option for it to work. It's something that Google says could be "...helpful for users with motor impairments."

