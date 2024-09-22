Is The Dodge 5.9 Magnum A HEMI Engine, And Does It Matter?

The Dodge 5.9 Magnum is one of Chrysler's most popular V8s. It was released in 1993 as a redesigned version of the 360 cubic-inch (5.9-liter) LA series and, among other things, brought revised cylinder heads, intake manifolds, fuel injection, and oil seals. As with the other Magnum engines, those changes were meant to make the 5.9-liter Magnum engine compliant with the even stricter 1990 Clean Air Act emission standard, which was applicable to all new vehicles from 1994. The original 5.9 Magnum had 230 horsepower and between 325 and 330 lb-ft of torque, but midway through its production run, its output rose to 245-250 hp and 335-345 lb-ft of torque.

Despite the Magnum engine's direct links with the LA series, the distinction between the two is not always clear to everyone, so people seldom wonder if the Dodge 5.9 Magnum is a HEMI. The short answer is no; the Dodge 5.9 Magnum is not a HEMI but an updated version of the Mopar LA Series V8 engines first introduced in 1964. In fact, the Magnum 5.9 was eventually pulled from the market in 2003 to make way for the third-generation HEMI engine, beginning with the 5.7-liter version, which Dodge discontinued to create room for the Hurricane engine because of the ever more stringent environmental obligations.